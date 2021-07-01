Nirav Modi's Sister Pays 17 Crores To Probe Agency After Turning Approver

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi has given Rs 17.5 crore to the Enforcement Directorate after her name was cleared in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta were granted pardon in the PNB case after the probe agency supported their applications on January 4, officials said. The relief came after she agreed to turn approver in the case and help the probe agency in their investigation.

She "remitted" or paid $23.16 lakh or 17.25 crore from her London bank account to the Enforcement Directorate.

"On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her," the Enforcement Directorate agency was quoted as saying in a statement by news agency PTI.

"As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," the statement further read.

As per the conditions, she has to make "full and true disclosures of the information related to the case", officials added.