Nirav Modi Used Death Threat, Bribe To Influence Witnesses: UK Prosecutor

Nirav Modi extradition case: The fugitive billionaire allegedly threatened a witness, UK prosecutors said

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, the main accused in Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam, made a death threat to an eyewitness and tried to bribe another Rs 20 lakh to evade arrest, the UK prosecutor said today in a London court, which is hearing the billionaire diamantaire's bail application.

The Crown Prosecution Service or CPS, which is appearing on behalf of Indian authorities, argued in court that there is a great risk of Nirav Modi fleeing if he is granted bail. "There is a real risk that he could flee, interfere with witnesses, interfere with evidence," the prosecution said.

Nirav Modi's lawyer, who had earlier represented another fugitive tycoon - former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya - countered to say his client is not a great flight risk as he rented a flat in London in his own name and was trying to open a bank account as well in his name just when he was arrested on March 20.

The case is being heard by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, who is the same judge who had ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya last December.

Before the hearing began, the CPS had submitted a new file with additional evidence against Nirav Modi in the Westminster Magistrates Court.

Nirav Modi, 48, was denied bail by District Judge Marie Mallon at his first hearing soon after his arrest by Scotland Yard officers from a central London bank branch as he tried to open a new bank account and has been in custody at the HMP Wandsworth prison in south-west London since last Wednesday. During the first hearing, Nirav Modi had offered half-a-million pounds as bail bond.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI after PNB alleged that they cheated it of Rs. 13,000 crore with the involvement of a few bank employees.

Both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi left India before the details of the fraud emerged in January last year.

Nirav Modi, till his arrest, was believed to be living at a 33-storey Centre Point Apartment complex in West End, the post theatre district in London. Last month, he was sighted in London, walking around in an expensive ostrich-hide jacket. He had brushed off the questions of a reporter who spotted him, with a "no comments". The Telegraph, where the reporter worked, later reported that he has started a diamond business in Soho after acquiring necessary permits.

With inputs from agencies

