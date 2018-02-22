Passport Suspended, Nirav Modi Sent Notice On "Requested" Email ID: Government Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar noted that on the advice of investigation agencies, the ministry did suspend passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the fraud came to light New Delhi: Celebrity Jeweller Nirav Modi, key accused in Rs 11, 400 crore Punjab National Bank scam, has been sent notice on a "requested" email ID, the External Affairs Ministry said today, adding that the government has a sort of acknowledgement from Mr Modi.



"He (Nirav Modi) has acknowledged in the sense there was some confusion on the address where it was to be sent... and the request had been received to send notice to a particular email id. Accordingly the notice was sent to the email id as requested," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday.



The comments by Foreign Ministry come a day ahead of expiry of the one-week time given to Nirav Modi and his uncle and promoter of the Gitanjali Gems group Mehul Choksi to respond why their passports should not be revoked.



On the location of Mr Modi, the ministry said, "The matter should be addressed to the law enforcement agencies. There are certain investigations and legal procedures which need to be completed before the ministry comes into the picture."



Mr Kumar also noted that on the advice of investigation agencies, the ministry did suspend passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.



"They are supposed to reply within a stipulated time. If they do not reply, we will take further action. Once we send it to their address, sometimes we also send it to their email, so that he is in receipt of the intimation and is bound to reply within a stipulated time to the notice and the charges which we have explained to him," he said.



"If the replies are not satisfactory, then the passport is revoked. If he does not reply, then again the same thing happens," the spokesperson added.



Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the fraud came to light recently following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank. The complaint alleged that they cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.



The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Nirav Modi, his wife and brother along with Mr Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.



