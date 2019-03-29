Nirav Modi Appears Before UK Court For Second Bail Hearing: LIVE Updates

Nirav Modi is accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case.

Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi appeared before a Westminster Magistrates Court judge in UK today. The judge reviewed additional evidence submitted by the prosecution against him, just ahead of his second bail application hearing. Opposing his bail, prosecutors told the court that he threatened an eyewitness and tried to bribe another to evade arrest. The Crown Prosecution Service or CPS, which is appearing on behalf of Indian authorities, argued in court that there is a great risk of Nirav Modi fleeing if he is granted bail. "There is a real risk that he could flee, interfere with witnesses, interfere with evidence," the prosecution said.

Nirav Modi was denied bail by District Judge Marie Mallon at his first hearing, soon after his arrest by Scotland Yard officers from a central London bank branch as he tried to open a new bank account. He has been in custody at the HMP Wandsworth prison in south-west London since last Wednesday.

