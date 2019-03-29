Nirav Modi Appears Before UK Court For Second Bail Hearing: LIVE Updates

New Delhi/London:
Nirav Modi is accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case.
Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi appeared before a Westminster Magistrates Court judge in UK today. The judge reviewed additional evidence submitted by the prosecution against him, just ahead of his second bail application hearing. Opposing his bail, prosecutors told the court that he threatened an eyewitness and tried to bribe another to evade arrest. The Crown Prosecution Service or CPS, which is appearing on behalf of Indian authorities, argued in court that there is a great risk of Nirav Modi fleeing if he is granted bail. "There is a real risk that he could flee, interfere with witnesses, interfere with evidence," the prosecution said.
Nirav Modi was denied bail by District Judge Marie Mallon at his first hearing, soon after his arrest by Scotland Yard officers from a central London bank branch as he tried to open a new bank account. He has been in custody at the HMP Wandsworth prison in south-west London since last Wednesday.
Here are the LIVE updates on Nirav Modi's court hearing:
Nirav Modi "deliberately evaded justice": Crown Prosecution Service
The CPS challenged all claims to counter Nirav Modi's first bail plea and pointed out he had "deliberately evaded justice" and not returned to India despite a series of criminal summons issued by Indian courts
What Nirav Modi's lawyer told court
The reality is that even given the magnitude of numbers, someone arrested with this allegation, they would be granted bail. The type of person caught up on that sort of allegation, does not have a long history on criminical conduct. Preserves his good conduct and character. The reality is that the size and nature of these allegations is not a safe way to judge whether he could flee.
Case being heard by judge who ordered Vijay Mallya's extradition
The case is being heard by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, who is the same judge who had ordered the extradition of former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya last December.