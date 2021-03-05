Nine Sentenced To Death In 2016 Bihar Hooch Tragedy Case

19 people had died in 2016 in Bihar on consuming illicit liquor. (Representational)

Nine persons were awarded death sentence and four women were imprisoned for life by a court here on Friday in connection with a hooch tragedy that claimed close to 20 lives a few months after Bihar went dry.

All the 13 surviving accused in the August, 2016, case were convicted by Additional District Judge Luv Kush Kumar.

According to special public prosecutor Ravi Bhushan Srivastava, altogether 14 people had been named accused in the illicit liquor case and one of them had died pending trial.

Altogether 19 people had died in the districts Khajurban locality on August 16, 2016, upon consuming illicit liquor, four months after the Nitish Kumar government banned sale and consumption of alcohol across the state.

The hooch tragedy had led to a massive outcry and several police personnel were placed under suspension in its wake.

A raid conducted in Khajurbani, a cluster of about 25-30 households, all involved in illicit liquor trade, had led to recovery of more than 500 litres of alcohol.

The then District Magistrate had ordered imposition of "collective fine" on the locality in a bid to deter the residents from continuing with their earlier occupation.

Those facing the gallows following the court order are Chhathu Pasi, Kanhaiya Pasi, Nagina Pasi, Lalbabu Pasi, Rajesh Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Sanjay Chaudhary, Ranjit Chaudhary and Munna Chaudhary.

The women co-accused getting lifer are Laljhari Devi, Kailasho Devi, Indu Devi and Rita Devi.