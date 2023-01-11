Nine Doctors Arrested In Karnataka For Trafficking, Consuming Drugs

The nine arrested have been sent to two-day police custody.

In a major operation, nine doctors and medical students were today arrested for alleged involvement in trafficking and consuming drugs. The raid was a joint operation by the central crime branch and the Mangaluru Police.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Shashikumar said that the raids were prompted based on the questioning of a UK citizen of Indian-origin who was a student at a dental college.

"We had a tip from Neel Kishorilal, a UK citizen of Indian-origin who was a BDS student at the Kasturba Medical College, Manipal between 2006-2007, and was the key peddler and supplier for doctors and medical students of the college," Mr Shashikumar told NDTV.

One of their informants had pointed police in Neel Kishorilal's direction. He was caught selling drugs in one of the operations.

"When we caught him, we found a toy pistol and some ganja (drugs) packets. He used to keep the toy pistol for defence, and would take it out in case of a threat."

The cops found 2 kg of drugs worth Rs 50,000, mobile phones and Rs 7,000 cash in his possession.

“Neel is a UK citizen who has been living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. He was studying at a dental college for the past 15 years. We have evidence of peddling and consumption.” Mr Shashikumar added.

Based on the information that Kishorilal revealed during questioning, police managed to arrest other doctors and students who were trafficking drugs. All the nine arrested are in the age group of 22-32, police said. They have been sent to two-day police custody.