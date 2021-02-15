3 Activists, Others Had A Zoom Call Ahead Of Republic Day Violence: Cops

Toolkit Case: Two other activists -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk are wanted by the police.

Disha Ravi -- the 22-year-old activist arrested in the Toolkit case -- and two other wanted activists, held a Zoom meeting before the Republic Day to plan a social media buzz on the tractor rally, the Delhi Police said today. Criticised heavily by celebrities and political parties over Disha Ravi's arrest, the police met the media this afternoon regarding the case, filed after the Toolkit on farmers' protest was shared by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others.

The two other activists -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk – are wanted by the police in the case. Warrants are out against them and the charged are non-bailable. Nikita Jacob has approached the Bombay High Court for protection from arrest for four weeks.

The police said Puneet, a Canada-based woman, had put Nikita Jacob, Disha Ravi and Shantanu in touch with Poetic Justice Foundation. They had a zoom meeting on January 11.

Evidence against Disha Ravi was found from her cellphone data, the Police said today, claiming that she, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk had created Toolkit and shared it with others for editing. Shantanu Muluk's email account is the owner of the toolkit Google doc, the police added.

Regarding allegations that Disha Ravi, a college graduate from Bengaluru, was arrested and taken to Delhi without the knowledge of her parents, the police said "all guidelines were followed".

"Disha was arrested in the presence of her mother, SHO from local police, and a female officer," an officer said.