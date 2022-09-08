Nihang Sikhs Hack Man To Death Over Chewing Tobacco On Street In Amritsar

CCTV footage showed some people stood by as the Nihang Sikhs killed the man.

A young man was hacked to death by three men, including two Nihang Sikhs, on a street near the Golden Amritsar in Amritsar last night, police said today. Police said the killers had got angry as the man, Harmanjeet Singh, was chewing tobacco and they could smell alcohol on him too.

A CCTV camera captured the horrific murder, also showing how people stood by. No one called the cops and the body remained on the street overnight, next to a drain, until police finally got the information this morning. The victim belonged to Chatiwind area of the city.