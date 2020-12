Delhi has logged over 6.24 lakh cases of coronavirus so far.

No public gatherings will be allowed in Delhi tonight and tomorrow between 11 PM and 6 AM as the state government has announced a night curfew to restrict the New Year celebrations. The centre yesterday had asked the states to consider a series of restrictions and tone down New Year celebrations after 20 cases of new mutant coronavirus strain were reported.

The new strain, first detected in the United Kingdom in September, is believed to be significantly more infectious.