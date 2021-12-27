Delhi Night Curfew Starts Today: List Of Exemptions

Delhi government announced a night curfew Today after the Covid positivity rate in the national capital touched 0.55% Yesterday. The curfew which begins today, will be in effect from 11pm to 5am.

Here are the list of exemptions:

- People travelling on foot to buy essentials like vegetables, milk and other household products from shops in the neighbourhood.

- People going to and returning from airports, railway stations and bus stops will be permitted after they produce valid tickets.

- Print and television journalists.

- Delivery persons carrying food or medical products.

- Shops selling vegetables, dairy products, meat and other edible products.

- Pharmacy and drug stores.

- People travelling to get the Covid vaccine will be exempted after they produce a copy of their vaccine appointment.

Delhi recorded 290 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55%. As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'yellow' alert is sounded if the positivity rate stays at 0.5% on two consecutive days.

A number of restrictions, including night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls among others, kick in with the 'yellow alert.