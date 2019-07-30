Night Before 'Triple Talaq' Test, PM Speaks To Nitish Kumar On Bihar Flood

Relations between Nitish Kumar and the BJP have been strained since the national election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday night about the flood in Bihar in which 127 people have died in the last few weeks. PM Modi's call came the evening before the contentious bill to ban Triple Talaq takes the Rajya Sabha test. Nitish Kumar's party, an ally of the BJP, is opposed to the bill that seeks a three-year jail term for the husband in cases of instant divorce.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which has maintained it was against the bill, had said in the Lok Sabha that such a law would create a "lack of trust in the society".

The Prime Minister, who also spoke with Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Monday, tweeted that the centre will continue providing all flood assistance to Bihar where over 80 lakh people in 13 districts have been affected.

Lalu Yadav's party, which is in opposition in the state assembly, had launched a vitriolic attack on the BJP and Sushil Modi over the devastating flood.

Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi Ji and reviewed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of Bihar. The Centre has been working with the State Government to help those affected and we will continue providing all possible assistance needed. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui had questioned why, despite a coalition government in Bihar, no central minister had visited the flood-hit areas. "Why has no central minister visited flood-affected areas or sent any central team," he had asked in the assembly last week.

Nitish Kumar replied that so far, his government has asked for only additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF), which were provided and that 17 companies are working on the ground to rescue people . Mr Kumar also said that helicopters, which were asked for, too were provided by the centre. As far as a central team's visit to flood-hit areas were concerned, the Chief Minister said, it can happen only after the state government gives a memorandum which was being prepped.

Relations between Nitish Kumar's party and the BJP have been strained since the national election, in which the two parties boasted an impressive haul of seats and were almost neck and neck. Nitish Kumar was upset when the BJP offered only one cabinet spot to his party, saying every ally had been offered the same.

But sources in the Janata Dal (United) admitted that after the experience of 2017 when, even after PM Modi's visit to the state during the flood that year and the state seeking funds of over Rs. 6,000 crore, the centre agreed to pay only Rs. 1,700 crore.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.