Niagara Falls To Be Illuminated In Tricolour As India Fights Covid Surge

This is the 2nd time in a year when the Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the colours of Indian flag

As India battles a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, in a display of solidarity and hope, will be illuminated in the colours of the national flag, the authorities have said.

"India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from COVID-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10 pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia," Niagara Parks, Ontario's 56-km outdoor adventure museum, on Wednesday, stated on Twitter.

This is the second time in a year when the Niagara Falls - sometimes even referred to as a candidate for the 'natural wonders of the world' - would be illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag. Previously, the iconic Canadian landmark was lit up in the tricolour on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, last August.

On Twitter, people appreciated the gesture of the Niagara Parks and used the hashtag #StayStrongIndia.

"Thank You for expressing support and solidarity with #India in its time of worst crisis,” wrote a user.

"Thank you. Your kindness and moral support mean a lot. God bless!" tweeted another user.

Here are a few more reactions:

Thank you ❤️

India once again clocked its highest single-day tally on wednesday with 3,79,257 fresh infections and 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours. The caseload has now mounted to a staggering 1.83 crore, while over 2.04 lakh people have lost their lives to the virus so far. The second wave of COVID-19 has overwhelmed India's health infrastructure as people have struggled massively to procure beds, ventilators and oxygen.