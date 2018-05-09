NIA To Probe Seizure Of 1,100 Aadhaar Cards From Maoists The case was registered by the Jharkhand Police on March 6 in Dumri police station of Giridih district in the state.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT An NIA team led by a Superintendent of Police ranked official has been sent to Jharkhand. (File) New Delhii: The National Investigation Agency has taken over probe in the case pertaining to the seizure of over 1,100 Aadhaar cards and guns from Maoists after an encounter with the state police in March, officials said in Delhi today.



The case was registered by the Jharkhand Police on March 6 in Dumri police station of Giridih district in the state.



"The Jharkhand Police had arrested 15 armed Maoist cadres including functionaries of CPI (Maoist) from village Akabakitanr, PS Dumri, district Giridih and 12 other regular weapons including AK-47, Insas, SLR and .303 rifles were recovered from them," the agency said in a statement.



It said 60 ATM (SBI) cards, 199 letters of thanks issued by the Allahabad Bank for opening accounts and 1,125 Aadhaar cards were also recovered during the operation.



During the initial investigation, it has been revealed that the amount collected as levy by the Maoists is being used to acquire property in the names of close associates of CPI (Maoist) cadres, it said.



An NIA team led by a Superintendent of Police ranked official has been sent to Jharkhand to probe the case, it said.



