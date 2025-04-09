NIA Arrests Key Accused In Chandigarh Grenade Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a major breakthrough in the Chandigarh grenade attack case with the arrest of a Punjab resident, who played a vital role in the entire conspiracy that was masterminded by foreign-based Khalistani terrorists, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

Pakistan-based designated individual terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and the US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia were among the four accused chargesheeted in the case by the NIA last month, it said.

In the latest arrest, Abhijot Singh of Gurdaspur (Punjab) was taken into custody by the NIA, which identified him as the unknown person whose role had surfaced during investigation in the case, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Abhijot, already in prison for another grenade attack at a police station, was found to have been in direct contact with Happy and an important part of the conspiracy, it said.

The NIA investigations have revealed that Abhijot on Happy's directions had conducted detailed reconnaissance of the target location multiple times in July and August 2024. He had also arranged a motorcycle with a fake number plate for use in the execution of the crime. The vehicle was found to have been stolen, the NIA said.

The investigations have also revealed that Happy had provided pistols to Abhijot and another previously arrested accused Rohan Masih during August 2024.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired Punjab Police officer, who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Abhijot and Rohan had visited the target house twice in August but failed to execute the crime, according to the NIA findings.

"Following Abhijot's arrest, the NIA also conducted a search at a location in Karnal, Haryana, this morning to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and identify other suspects in the case," the probe agency said.

