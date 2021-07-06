Highways Authority Chairman Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Uttarakhand

SS Sandhu has a reputation of being an efficient officer.

A day after Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as Uttarakhand's new chief minister, senior IAS officer SS Sandhu was appointed as the state's new chief secretary on Monday, replacing Om Prakash.

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Mr Sandhu was on deputation at the Centre as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He has a reputation of being an efficient officer.

Om Prakash has been relieved from his duties and made the chief resident commissioner, Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)