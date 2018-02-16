Next Week's Madhya Pradesh Bypolls A Prestige Contest For BJP, Congress

Both the seats are part of Mr Scindia's parliamentary constituency Guna, and were earlier held by the Congress. And in a territory once ruled by Mr Scindia's ancestors, the Congress lawmaker is referred to as "maharaj" or king in banners and posters that have been put up.
Mr Scindia, who has been aggressively campaigning for his party candidates for over a month now, is pitching the upcoming bypolls as a battle between individuals. "This fight is not between the Congress and the BJP, it is between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia," he told a gathering at Peeplakheda that will vote on February 24.
Her aunt and a minister in the BJP-ruled state government, Yashodhara Raje, has also been campaigning in Kolaras. Asked if it's a Scindia versus Scindia battle, Mr Scindia said, "This is not a fight between two family members".
The bypolls are being seen as a precursor to the assembly polls. While the BJP has come up with slogans like "abki baar 200 paar" (this time we will cross 200 seats), for the Congress it's "abki baar Scindia sarkar" (this time the govt will be headed by Scindia).
BJP had won 165 of the 230 assembly seats in the last elections. The Congress had 58 lawmakers.
The bypoll results will be declared on February 28.