Personalities Who Celebrate Their Birthdays On New Year

New year is just round the corner and while most are planning vacations, making a new year resolution diary and planning the New Year eve party, there are some for whom the first day of the year will be of double significance. Bollywood stars Sonali Bendre and Nana Patekar share their birthdays on January 1. Among the politicians, it's former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia who will begin the year by turning a year older. Know about the January 1-born personalities here:

Nana Patekar: Born on January 1, 1951, actor Nana Patekar is best known for his roles in films like Parinda, Angaar, Krantveer, Apaharan, Agni Sakshi and Natsamrat. For his dedication in the field of Films and Arts, he was bestowed with the fourth highest civilian honour of India - the Padma Shri award in 2013. Mr Patekar established an organisation, Naam Foundation, with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure. Naam works to provide aid to farmers overcome by drought conditions in Maharashtra. As a philanthrophist, Mr Patekar has supported victims of drought, flood-ravaged villages and other relief causes. The actor will turn 67 on the first day of the New Year 2018.



Mumbai-born actress Sonali bender was born on January 1, 1975. She is known for films like Aag, Diljale, Sarfarosh, Zakhm, Dahek and Hum Sath Sath Hain among others. The actress also hosted the TV show Kya Masti Kya Dhoom. She has been a judge at Indian Idol, Hiundustan ke hunarbaaz. She is married to film director Goldie Behl and has a son Ranveer. She will turn 43 on the first day of the New Year 2018.

Om Prakash Chautala: The former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala was born on January 1, 1935. His father Chaudhari Devi Lal was a former Deputy Prime Minister of India. He represented the of Haryana from Indian National Lok Dal and was the chief minister of Haryana from December 2, 1989 to May 2, 1990, from July 12, 1990 to July 17, 1990 and again from March 22, 1991 to April 6, 1991 and finally from July 24, 1999 to March 4, 2004. Politically, he had been part of NDA and United National Progressive Alliance at national level. Mr Chautala was found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3,000 unqualified teachers. He is in jail in conviction of this recruitment scam. He will turn 83 in 2018.



Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia: Born on January 1, 1971, the Congress leader and member of parliament, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, represents the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh. His father Madhavrao Scindia was the last Maharaja of Gwalior as in the 26th amendment to the Constitution which was promulgated in 1971, the year Jyotiraditya Scindia was born, the government abolished all official symbols of princely India, including titles, privileges and privy purses. He is married to Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and will turn 47 on January 1, 2018.



