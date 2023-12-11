New Speed Limits On Noida Expressway To Prevent Accidents Due To Fog

For lighter vehicles such as cars, the speed limit has been fixed at 75 kmph (Representational)

In a move aimed at preventing road accidents due to low visibility during winter, Noida police have set new speed limits for vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The new limits will come into effect on Friday and stay in force till February 15, according to a statement by the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.

According to the official statement, the speed limit for heavy vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been fixed at 50 kmph. For lighter vehicles such as cars, the speed limit has been fixed at 75 kmph.

The nearly 25-km long six-lane high-speed expressway connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, and sees thousands of vehicles daily.

In view of extreme cold and fog at present, the officials have decided to fix the speed limit for the safety of the public and to control accidents, the statement mentioned. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate has also issued a traffic helpline number 9971009001 for commuters facing traffic inconvenience.

The limit on the two crucial expressways is 100 km per hour for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told news agency PTI that the violation of road safety rules will be met with legal proceedings in the form of challan.

“A fine of Rs 2,000 will be slapped against those found flouting speed limit norms in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate area. Also, the driving license of those getting more than three challans could be suspended and repeat offence may even lead to cancellation of registration of their vehicles," Mr Yadav told PTI.

According to officials, around one thousand road accidents have been reported so far this year in which nearly 400 lives have been lost across Noida and Greater Noida.

Over 14 lakh challans have been issued against offenders this year, more than double of 2022, they said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the season's coldest morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling three notches below normal at 6.5 degrees Celsius, the Met office said. The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures during the last couple of days.