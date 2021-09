New Punjab Chief Minister Visits Gurudwara Ahead of Oath Ceremony

Charanjit Singh Channi is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister today.

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony.

Mr Channi, 49, is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister today, a few months before the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

The Congress MLA arrived at the Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib accompanied by family members.

He was seen driving to the gurudwara in his own vehicle and was greeted by people on the way.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh.

Mr Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next the chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Mr Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mr Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib, will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

After the announcement of the new chief minister, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that there will also be two deputy chief ministers in the state. "One deputy chief minister will be from the Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community," Mr Rawat told ANI.

