Punjab Congress Crisis Live: Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As Chief Minister Today

Three-time Punjab MLA Charanjit Singh Channi is set to take oath as the state's new chief minister today. He will succeed Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday. Mr Channi, a minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, is known to be close to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the oath ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Mr Channi visited a Gurudwara in Rupnagar to offer prayers ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Sep 20, 2021 10:21 (IST) "Insult To Dalit Community": BJP's Amit Malviya Ahead of Charanjit Singh's Oath Ceremony



This is a huge insult to the entire Dalit community if Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the CM, only to hold the seat for Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chosen Gandhi family loyalist.



This completely undermines the Dalit empowerment narrative being peddled by the Congress. Shame. https://t.co/8zkPmiq9cq - Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 20, 2021

Sep 20, 2021 10:17 (IST) Congress Leader On Party's Punjab In-Charge's "Poll To Be Fought Under Navjot Sidhu" Remark



On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats's statement that "elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It's likely to undermine CM's authority but also negate the very 'raison d'être' of his selection for this position. - Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 20, 2021

Sep 20, 2021 10:16 (IST) Charanjit Singh Channi: Well Done, Rahul: BJP Takes A MeToo Dig Over Punjab Choice

The BJP took a swipe at the Congress over its Punjab chief ministerial pick Charanjit Singh Channi, citing reported allegations that he had sent an inappropriate text to an IAS officer in 2018." Read here.

Sep 20, 2021 09:47 (IST) New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Visits Gurudwara Ahead of Oath Ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony. Read here.

Sep 20, 2021 09:47 (IST) Congress Will Fight 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls Under Navjot Singh Sidhu: Harish Rawat

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the upcoming state assembly elections will be fought under Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who is "very popular", given the state's present political circumstances. Read here.

