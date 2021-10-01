Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi Meets PM In Delhi

Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed Punjab Chief Minister over a week ago

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Mr Channi, who replaced Captain Amarinder Singh, was expected to request the Prime Minister to withdraw the centre's decision to postpone paddy procurement in the largely agricultural state from today.

This was Mr Channi's first meeting with PM Modi after becoming Chief Minister.

Mr Channi is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders during his visit to Delhi amid the crisis in the Punjab Congress that started with Amarinder Singh's resignation and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu quitting from the post.

Mr Channi was expected to ask the centre to immediately start paddy procurement in Punjab. He had on Thursday asked the centre to withdraw its letter on changing the date to start paddy procurement from October 1 to 11.

The centre's move to postpone procurement of kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 came after crop maturity got delayed owing to recent heavy rain. Crop procurement is undertaken by the central government's agency, Food Corporation of India, along with state agencies.

Mr Channi is expected to meet his party's senior leadership in Delhi, where a coordination panel will be set up for consultations before any major decision is taken by the Punjab government.

The decision to form the panel was reached on Thursday after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Mr Channi and Mr Sidhu. The panel will have these two leaders and a representative of the All India Congress Committee, news agency PTI reported.