New Parliament Building Inauguration Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

The new parliament building in New Delhi will be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An inaugural ceremony will be held tomorrow.

Who will attend the inauguration?

Besides PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by many dignitaries including Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh. Invitations have also been sent to members of both the houses and to political parties. Around 25 parties are expected to be present at the inauguration which includes 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and seven non-NDA parties namely the Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, BSP, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), BJD, TDP, and YSR Congress.

Nineteen parties including the Congress, TMC, Left, AAP, and SP are together boycotting the inaugural ceremony.

Around 60 religious heads have also been invited to the event. Seers from different Adheenams of Tamil Nadu arrived in Delhi on Friday to prepare for the Sengol ceremony. Representatives of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, which was tasked with getting the sceptre ready for the transfer of power, have also come to the national capital.

What is the traffic advisory for tomorrow?

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in view of the new parliament building's inauguration ceremony. The New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area tomorrow and only bonafide residents, civil service aspirants, and public transport vehicles will be allowed to move in the area. The police have also urged motorists to avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

What will happen in the ceremony?

The inauguration ceremony will begin with a puja and havan early morning following which the Sengol will be placed in the Lok Sabha chamber. An all-religion prayer ceremony will be held in the parliament lobby, two short films on parliament will be played, and speeches will be delivered by dignitaries including PM Modi. The Prime Minister will also launch a special Rs 75 coin and stamp.