'New Levels Of Misrepresentation': India On US Religious Freedom Panel Report

India is among 14 countries designated as Countries of Particular Concern by the USCIRF.

India on Tuesday firmly rejected a sharply-worded critique by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), saying that the bipartisan American government panel's "misrepresentation has reached new levels".

"We reject the observations on India in the USCIRF Annual Report. Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels. It has not been able to carry its own Commissioners in its endeavour. We regard it as an organization of particular concern and will treat it accordingly," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The comment came after the USCIRF recommended India as a "Country of Particular Concern" on religious freedom for the first time since 2004.

India is among 14 countries designated as Countries of Particular Concern, "meaning their governments engage in or tolerate 'systematic, ongoing, egregious' violations of religious freedom", the USCIRF said.

"We are seeing impunity for violence by non-state actors committed against religious minorities," USCIRF chair Tony Perkins said about India.