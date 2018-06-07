New Flower Species Named After Former Arunachal Chief Minister Krishna Chowlu discovered the wildflower, which is white at the base and violet on the top, at a forest in Zemithang area of Tawang in 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Pema Khandu lauded Ms Chowlu and her team of scientists for the discovery. Itanagar: An Arunachal Pradesh scientist has dedicated a new flower species that he discovered last year

to former chief minister Dorjee Khandu, an official statement said.



Krishna Chowlu, a scientist with Botanical Survey of India (BSI), discovered the wild flower , which is white at the base and violet on the top, at a forest in Zemithang area of Tawang in September 2017.



Calling on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office yesterday, Ms Chowlu said the flower of Balsaminaceae family -Impatiens dorjeekhanduii - was named after the former Chief Minister and his father to honour his contributions to the development of the state, the statement said.



Any person who studies Balsaminaceae family will study Impatiens dorjeekhanduii, Ms Chowlu added.



Apart from Ms Chowlu, scientists Rajib Gogoi, SS Dash and Souravjyoti Borah of BSI had contributed to a paper on the new species in a BSI journal.



Mr Khandu lauded Ms Chowlu and her team of scientists for the discovery.



Minister Chowna Mein and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Zingnu Namchoom were also at the Chief Minister’s office on the occasion.





