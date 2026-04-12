"New Fear Unlocked": Rajasthan Student Claims JBL Earbud 'Burst' Inside Ear, Company Responds

A student from Rajasthan has accused JBL of producing a defective product after her Tune Beam 2 earbud allegedly "burst" inside her ear, causing tympanic membrane (eardrum) inflammation. The student shared photos of the damaged, month-old device and a doctor's prescription, prompting JBL to initiate an investigation into the incident.

The student stated she had used the earbuds for only 15 minutes at normal volume when the right-side JBL Tune Beam 2 earbud suddenly malfunctioned and caused a "drilling machine-like sensation." An ENT consultation reportedly confirmed inflammation of the tympanic membrane.

The student revealed that the earbuds were only about a month old and tagged consumer authorities, asking them to look into the matter. "JBL right-side earphones burst in my ear and lead to TM membrane inflammation. It was gifted to me by my sister one month back, "JBL Tune Beams 2," the student wrote on X.

See the post here:

JBL right side earphones bursted in my ear and lead to TM membrane inflammation

It was gifted to me by my sister one month back , JBL tune beams 2 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/HTvceq0y3R — A🕶 (@Capybara2233_) April 8, 2026

JBL India has acknowledged the viral post and is investigating the incident.

"Hello, thank you for letting us know about the situation. We saw your posts and shared the information with our team in India for a direct follow-up with you," the company said

This incident has raised safety concerns regarding wireless, battery-operated audio devices, with users on social media calling for stricter quality checks.

One user wrote, "I know you and how you feel. The same situation happened to me... I can't sleep, have numbness on my head, and am confused. I never forget those days. This year I never touched earbuds, hopefully feeling better."

Another commented, "Go to consumer court, ma'am; don't settle for less." They might try to give you some money and replace the earphones. Don't take it. Go to consumer court."

A third said, "I have been warning my youngest Gen Z brother of Bluetooth radiation and bursts of the earbuds. But he has taken it casually. Now I can show this to him. He wouldn't have any excuse now to go back to wired earphones."

"That's scary and unacceptable. Hope you recover soon. @JBLAudio, please look into this urgently; safety shouldn't be compromised. Faulty earbuds can be dangerous due to battery/pressure issues inside the ear," added a fourth.

A fifth stated, "New fear unlocked, I hope you are fine."