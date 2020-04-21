New FDI Rules Not Violation, Say Government Sources On China Criticism

India revised its FDI policy to curb "opportunistic takeovers" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India has denied China's allegation that its new Foreign Direct Investment rules are a violation of the WTO agreement. The rules calling for government sanction for neighbours wishing to invest in India are "not denial" of permission but only an approval process, so no violation, top government sources said on Tuesday.

China has called the new FDI rules a violation of WTO principles of non-discrimination and against free and fair trade. In a statement, Beijing also called for a "revision of discriminatory practices".

On Saturday, the government stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what was widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak. The changes were meant to curb "opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions," said the government.

In the new policy, companies in countries that share a border with India will have to approach the government for investing in India, instead of taking the automatic route.

The existing FDI policy as applicable to investments from India's neighbourhood, was confined to Bangladesh and Pakistan, while the new policy brings China, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar within its ambit.

"The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO's principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment. We hope India would revise relevant discriminatory practices, treat investments from different countries equally, and foster an open, fair and equitable business environment," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement on Monday.

Sources rebutted the statement with a detailed clarification on various treaties.