New Delhi Municipal Council Ranks No.1 In 'Municipal Performance Index'

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the chart in the ''population less than million'' category.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which covers the high-security Lutyens'' zone of the national capital, was ranked number one in the Centre's ''Municipal Performance Index'' in the ''less than a million population'' category.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, in the ''million plus population'' category, Indore secured the top position while South Delhi, East Delhi and North Delhi were ranked 28th, 42nd and 48th respectively among the 51 cities.

It was followed by the civic bodies of Tirupati, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi and Tirunelveli which were among the 60 civic bodies which were in contention in the ''below one million'' category.

Shillong figured on the last spot in this category.

In the million-plus category featuring 51 civic bodies, Surat was ranked second, Bhopal came third, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Vadodara.

Municipalities of Delhi's neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Agra, and Faridabad, were ranked 20th, 23rd, 24th, and 40th places respectively.

Guwahati figured at the bottom of the ''Municipal Performance Index'' in the ''more than million population'' category.

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government's ''Ease of Living Index'', followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

