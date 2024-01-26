Delhi Civic Body To Offer Free JEE, NEET Coaching To Meritorious Students

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to offer free NEET and JEE coaching class to 100 meritorious students studying at its schools and the Navyug schools. The council will run a two-year integrated class for students of Class 11 in partnership with coaching centre.

The move is being introduced to provide a level playing field to meritorious and deserving students. In the initial year, around 50 students will be shortlisted for each of the two classes, i.e. JEE and NEET. The number of students will be increased in the gradual years.

The NDMC has floated a tender to invite bids from coaching institutes to start the classes. One of the important conditions is that the coaching should have at least one centre running in Delhi, preferably around the NDMC area, with all requisite infrastructure such as premises, library, etc.

News agency PTI quoted an official as saying, "Around 50 students each will be enrolled for coaching for JEE and NEET. This means that in the first year, 100 students will be enrolled for JEE-NEET coaching and the numbers will start increasing from the subsequent years."

Students will be selected for the free class based on a screening test that will be conducted by coaching centre. The official said the coaching institute cannot make any distinction between students shortlisted through the scheme and students enrolled by them directly. The institute will have to provide study material, conduct mock tests, psychology sessions through reputed psychologists to the students.