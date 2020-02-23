3 Foreigners Arrested, Heroin Worth Rs 60 Crore Seized

Two women from Mozambique were arrested after they landed at Delhi Airport (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested three foreigners with heroin worth Rs 60 crore, officials said on Sunday.

While two women from Mozambique were arrested after they landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport allegedly with 10 kg heroin, a man from Ivory Coast and living in Greater Noida was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the inputs provided by the women, said NCB Delhi Zone Director KPS Malhotra.

"The agency has busted a supply chain of heroin trafficking which was routed from Afghanistan to India via Mozambique and South Africa," he said.

"14.5 kg of high grade heroin worth an estimated Rs 60 crore has been seized."

This is a new route or to say ''reverse trafficking'' of Afghan-produced heroin as it normally is trafficked to western parts of the globe after being sent to Mozambique.

"In this case the heroin, after reaching Mozambique, was trafficked to India," Mr Malhotra said.

The two women told police they picked the contraband from Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, and were supposed to hand it over to the receiver in sector 106 of Greater Noida.

The man from Ivory Coast was arrested after raids at his Greater Noida residence and over 4 kg heroin was recovered from his place, the NCB director said.