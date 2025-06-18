New CCTV Footage Of Raja Raghuvanshi Emerges Outside Indore Home

A fresh video of Raja Raghuvanshi has surfaced online, showing the 29-year-old leaving his Indore residence for his honeymoon in Meghalaya, where he was brutally killed by his wife and her associates.

In the 72-second video, Raja is seen coming out of his house, with a sling bag hung across his shoulder, as he speaks over the phone. It appears as though he had booked and was waiting for an app-based vehicle to travel to the airport. A white trolley bag is also seen at the gate.



As Raja ends his call, a man on a bike arrives at the spot. Raja then goes inside his house to bring the trolley bag and places it next to the two-wheeler. He is then seen, in what appears to be, sharing the OTP with the app-based rider. He then climbs onto the bike, places the trolley bag in the space between him and the rider, and leaves.

According to the police, the white trolley bag appears to be similar to the one that was recovered by the Meghalaya police from a homestay in the northeastern state, with his wife Sonam's mangalsutra and ring inside.

These two items, the police earlier said, served as a major hint in the case that was initially reported as that of a "missing couple". It was later revealed that Sonam had conspired with her lover, Raj Kushwaha, and hired three hitmen to get rid of her husband.

Police said Sonam was not at her in-laws' residence when Raja was seen leaving, and had directly gone to the airport from her parents' house.

Raja and Sonam - both from Indore - got married on May 11. According to the police, the wedding took place despite Sonam's relationship with Raj, who worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by her family. Sonam used to look after the family business.

After their wedding in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to Meghalaya for honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, prompting the police to begin a probe into the "missing couple".

On June 2, Raja's body was recovered from a gorge - 20 km away from the homestay.

Amid an intense search for "missing" Sonam, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 8 and later surrendered at Nandganj police station. Earlier that day, the three hitmen - Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi and Vishal Singh Chauhan - were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Indore and Sagar towns (in Madhya Pradesh). Raj was arrested later.

On June 11, Sonam reportedly confessed to killing her husband. Police said her cousin, Jitendra Raghuvanshi, had cleared the first installment of payment to the three hitmen.

Sonam's brother Govind said his family has snapped all ties with her. He also expressed solidarity with Raja's grieving family members and vowed to help them in their fight for justice in a case which has shocked the nation.