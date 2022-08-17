New Bihar Law Minister Faces Arrest. "Not Aware," Says Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar split with the BJP earlier this month and formed a government with RJD

Nitish Kumar's new Law Minister, Kartikeya Singh, faces a warrant of arrest in a kidnapping case. The Bihar Chief Minister told reporters today that he had no idea of any such case.

"I am not aware of it," Nitish Kumar said when reporters asked him about the warrant against Kartikeya Singh, who belongs to the party of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Kartikeya Singh was to surrender before a court on August 16. The same day, he was sworn in as a minister in Nitish Kumar's new government.

Mr Singh, a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, is accused, along with 17 others, in a 2014 kidnapping case. He is accused of planning the kidnapping of a builder in order to murder him.

He claims that he has been falsely charged and that there is no warrant against him.

Nitish Kumar split with the BJP earlier this month and formed a government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and other parties. The Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav took oath on August 10.

Five days later, Nitish Kumar added 31 ministers, most of them from the RJD. His own Janata Dal United has 11 ministries.

Nitish Kumar was convinced, according to sources, that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was trying to split his party and that the BJP was planning a repeat of Maharashtra, where the Uddhav Thackeray government collapsed after a BJP-enabled rebellion in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde, who is now Chief Minister.

For several months before the break-up, Nitish Kumar had been needled regularly by Bihar BJP leaders.