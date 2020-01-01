New Army Chief Pays Tribute At National War Memorial In Delhi

General MM Naravane saluted the Amar Jawan Jyoti, or the eternal flame, and laid a wreath at the memorial

New Army Chief Pays Tribute At National War Memorial In Delhi

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks to reporters in New Delhi

New Delhi:

A day after taking charge as Chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay tribute to soldiers who died fighting for the country.

General Naravane saluted the Amar Jawan Jyoti, or the eternal flame, and laid a wreath at the memorial.

General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat, who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

General Naravane was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Comments
General MM NaravaneAmar Jawan Jyoti

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News