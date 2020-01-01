New Army Chief Pays Tribute At National War Memorial In Delhi

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks to reporters in New Delhi

A day after taking charge as Chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay tribute to soldiers who died fighting for the country.

General Naravane saluted the Amar Jawan Jyoti, or the eternal flame, and laid a wreath at the memorial.

General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat, who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"मैं समस्त देशवासियों को आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि हमारी सशस्त्र सेनाएं हर चुनौती के लिए हमेशा तैयार हैं और हम देश के दामन पर कोई आँच नहीं आने देंगे। देशवासियों को नए साल और नए दशक की शुभकामनाएं"।



-जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे#सेनाध्यक्ष#IndianArmy

सम्मान गारद के अवसर पर

1 जनवरी 2020 pic.twitter.com/MDecVIKdgK — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 1, 2020

General Naravane was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff.