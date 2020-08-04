New Airport, Swanky Station - Ayodhya Has Blueprint Ready For Big Upgrade

The groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Ram temple at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya will take place tomorrow amid hopes of a better future. The Uttar Pradesh government has recently announced a number of development and beautification projects in the temple town to the tune of over Rs 500 crore.

These include an upgrade of the national highway that has a budget of Rs 250 crore for upgrading the national highway. The water supply project will also be upgraded which has a budget of Rs 54 crore.

The local Rajshri Dasrath medical college will also be upgraded, for which 134 crore has been allotted. Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for the bus station and an equal amount for the police barracks. Rs 16 crore has been set aside for the modernisation of the Tulsi Smarak.

But the town's greater upgrade will come in terms of improving its transportation alighting points -- a swanky rail station, and a brand new airport.

As of now, Ayodhya has an airstrip for the use of VIPs. But the government has announced that it will be converted into an airport.

Not much has happened though since the announcement made two years ago. The government is still in the process of land acquisition. There are hopes that it will be ready by 2024, by which time the temple should be completed.