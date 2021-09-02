Watch: Yoga Day For Ministers As New Wellness App Launched

Union Ministers performed some of the asanas available on the "Y-Break" app.

The Union Ayush Ministry today launched the 'Y-Break' app for working professionals. The app is aimed at helping people at work destress, refresh and refocus through simple yoga asanas that can be done in just five minutes. The app was launched by Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, known for setting up steep fitness goals, was among those who were present at the event. Sharing a video, Mr Rijiju asked citizens to not take their health for granted. He tweeted, “Never take health lightly. Everyone must remain fit and healthy, especially those who are working. Yoga Break App at work launched by the Ministry of Ayush is an amazing app and very convenient as well as useful for health and well being.”

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Tourism and Culture Minister Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the event.

In the video shared by Mr Rijiju, the ministers and the audience in attendance are seen performing some of the asanas available on the app. Watch the video here:

Never take health lightly. Everyone must remain fit & healthy especially those who are working. Yoga Break App at workplace launched by the @moayush is an amazing app and very convenient as well as useful for health & well being.#YogaAtWork#Fitness#YogaForAllpic.twitter.com/27xG0sSM9S — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 2, 2021

Mr Sonowal said, “Yoga is now popular worldwide. It has reached almost every part of the globe. People practice Yoga in some form or the other for spiritual or health purposes.”

Yoga is now popular worldwide. It has reached almost every part of the globe. People practice Yoga in some form or the other for spiritual or health purposes - Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji at the launch of the Y-Break app#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#YogaAtHomepic.twitter.com/Xdq7554fp9 — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) September 1, 2021

The 5-minute Yoga Break Protocol in the app is made up of a set of simple yoga exercises such as Tadasana, Urdhva Hastottanasana, Uttan Mandukasana, Kati Chakrasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Prasarita Padottanasana, Bhramari Pranayama- Dhyana, among others.

The launch of the app was a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", which has been organised by the government to celebrate the 75th year of India's Independence.