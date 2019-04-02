'Never Seen An Actor Like PM Modi', Says Farooq Abdullah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an actor and "I have never seen an actor like Modi", former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.
Addressing a gathering of National Conference supporters in Ganderbal town, Mr Abdullah launched a stinging attack on PM Modi.
The former Chief Minister said, "Modi is not the only person capable of running the country. He is an actor. I have never seen an actor like him till now."
Mr Abdullah is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.