"Never Seen An Actor Like PM Modi", Says Farooq Abdullah

Addressing a gathering of National Conference supporters in Ganderbal town, Mr Abdullah launched a stinging attack on PM Modi.

All India | | Updated: April 02, 2019 19:34 IST
Farooq Abdullah is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar. (File)


Srinagar: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an actor and "I have never seen an actor like Modi", former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering of National Conference supporters in Ganderbal town, Mr Abdullah launched a stinging attack on PM Modi.

The former Chief Minister said, "Modi is not the only person capable of running the country. He is an actor. I have never seen an actor like him till now."

Mr Abdullah is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar.



