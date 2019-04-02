'Never Seen An Actor Like PM Modi', Says Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an actor and "I have never seen an actor like Modi", former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering of National Conference supporters in Ganderbal town, Mr Abdullah launched a stinging attack on PM Modi.

The former Chief Minister said, "Modi is not the only person capable of running the country. He is an actor. I have never seen an actor like him till now."

Mr Abdullah is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar.

