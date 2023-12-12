Never Opposed Caste Census: DK Shivakumar Refutes M Kharge's Claim

DK Shivakumar said that he fully endorsed his party's commitment to social justice. (File)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday denied Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's claim that he was against the caste census.

"I have not opposed anywhere...We want a proper caste census to be done in a very systematic way including my own house," Mr Shivakumar told reporters here.

During a debate in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Mr Kharge criticised Mr Shivakumar saying that he and BJP are against caste census.

Mr Kharge's reaction came when the BJP members sought his opinion on the differences within the Karnataka Government on releasing the State's caste census report. It was reported that Mr Shivakumar was against the release of the caste census report.

"He (Shivakumar) is also opposing, you are also opposing," Mr Kharge said reacting to the BJP members mentioning Mr Shivakumar's reported stand against the release of the caste census report.

However, Mr Shivakumar said that he fully endorsed his party's commitment to social justice.

"We believe in an economic survey, and we started our economic survey. I fully endorse the Congress party's commitment towards all sections of the society," he said.

On the Karnataka caste census report, he said that the report had not been signed by the Secretary.

"When it has not been signed, how can it be valid?" Mr Shivakumar.

There are reports that Mr Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have differences of opinion on the State's caste census report. This was raised by the BJP members in the Rajya Sabha to question Congress' sincerity in its advocacy of OBC rights.

"All upper caste people are united on this," Mr Kharge said in Rajya Sabha in response to BJP members seeking his opinion on the internal disagreements within the state government.

