PM Modi Shares Netaji's Father's Message In Tribute To The Freedom Fighter

"Netaji stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians," PM Modi said.

India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his contribution towards the freedom struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as he remembered the iconic freedom fighter on his 123rd birth anniversary today.

PM Modi shared two tweets - a video of him paying tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose and the other of a photo of Subhas Chandra Bose's father's diary mentioning about his birth - as he paid tribute to the freedom fighter.

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose played a very important role in the freedom struggle. With Dilli chalo, tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azadi dunga slogans, Netaji made a place in the heart of Indians," PM Modi is heard saying in the background of the video featuring Subhas Chandra Bose, shared on his twitter handle.

India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/otUlFanULs - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

The other tweets mentions a letter written by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's father.

On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, "A son was born at midday."



This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India's freedom.



I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today. pic.twitter.com/wp3UjudKJ4 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his tribute message, mentioned Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as "one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle".

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement and gave their all. His courage and patriotism inspire us," President tweeted from his official handle.

Union minister Sadananda Gowda tweeted:

Remembering Netaji #SubhashChandraBose, one of the most formidable leaders of our freedom struggle on his birth anniversary.



His commitment towards the nation will always be an inspiration for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/fcPuZ9ouBL — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) January 23, 2020

Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by sharing his work on twitter.

Remembering #NetajiSubhasChandraBose on his birthday anniversary. My students created SandArt at puri beach . pic.twitter.com/TMs9dVpaV1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, a temple built in the name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be inaugurated in Varanasi today, news agency IANS reported. The temple will have a Dalit woman as the chief priest and the morning 'aarti' will be held with a prayer to Bharat Mata, it said.

The temple has a life-size black granite statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. The stairs around the temple are painted in red and white.

"The red colour symbolizes revolution while white is for peace and black is for strength," said Dr Rajiv of Banaras Hindu University, who is responsible for the temple being constructed, was quoted by IANS as saying.

Different theories have swirled around Netaji's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18 in 1945, with one being that he returned to India and lived under the guise of ''Gumnami Baba'', a reclusive Sadhu, in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad.

However, the Centre in reply to an RTI in 2017 had confirmed that Subhas Chandra Bose had died on that day. The Press Information Bureau has also acknowledged Subhas Chandra Bose's death on that day.