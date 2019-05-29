Nepal's KP Sharma Oli To Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

During his visit, KP Sharma Oli will meet PM Modi and discuss bilateral relations. (FILE PHOTO)

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, his press advisor said on Wednesday.

BIMSTEC countries, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have also been invited to PM Modi's swearing-in.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

In the first back-to-back majority for a single party in over three decades, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 out of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

"Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will be paying an official visit to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of India's Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi," Press Advisor of Mr Oil, Kundan Aryal told news agency Press Trust of India.

Mr Oli, accompanied by his spouse and some high ranking officials, will leave Kathmandu for New Delhi on Thursday.

During his visit, Mr Oli will meet PM Modi and discuss bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2014, when PM Modi was elected as Prime Minister for the first time, the then Nepal Prime Minister Sushil Koirala attended his swearing-in ceremony, along with heads of states of other member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).