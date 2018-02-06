Nepali Students Could Miss UP Madrasa Board Exams Due To Lack Of Aadhaar

The situation also prompted the Madarise Arbia Teachers Association to write to the Madrasa Shiksha Board in this regard.
"Forms of madrasa examinations are being filled. If the mandatory provision of providing the Aadhaar number is not withdrawn, then nearly 1,000 students hailing from Nepal will not be able to take the exam for munshi, maulvi, aalim, kaamil and faazil," General Secretary, Madarise Arbia Teachers Association, Diwan Sahab Jaman Khan told news agency Press Trust of India.
Nepalese citizens get birth and citizenship certificates, and based on one of these documents, they are given admissions to madrasas in India, he said.
"The last date to fill the examination form is February 10, and without furnishing Aadhaar details, the examination forms will not be accepted," Mr Khan said.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told PTI, "We are yet to get any such case. If any such case comes to us, then we will think over it and arrive at a decision as per the provisions of the law."
Registrar, UPMEB, Rahul Gupta said that the government has been apprised about the matter and he was awaiting directives.