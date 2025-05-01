Nepali Student Found Dead At Bhubaneswar KIIT, 2nd Such Case Since February

In a push towards digital transformation in healthcare, the Delhi government will implement a comprehensive Health Management Information System (HMIS) across all its hospitals, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

As part of the plan, a centralised healthcare control room equipped with a robust dashboard to monitor real-time data such as bed availability, medicine stocks, diagnostic trends, and resource utilisation, will be established in all Delhi hospitals, he said.

The system will also facilitate centralised alerts and generate actionable insights to improve decision-making and governance.

A 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Thursday, police said.

The incident comes barely two and a half months following the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16, 2025.

The body of the B Tech student was recovered from room number 111 of the ladies' hostel of the institute, a senior officer said.

She was a student of Computer Science and pursuing her B.Tech, he said, adding that her identity is yet to be ascertained.

"Yes, the body of a girl from Nepal has been recovered. It seems that she has committed suicide at the ladies' hostel of KIIT," Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh told PTI.

There was no comment from the KIIT authorities on the death of the Nepalese student.

