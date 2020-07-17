Nelson Mandela Day: Images And Quotes Remembering 'Madiba'

Nelson Mandela Day 2020: South Africa's first black president, Nobel Prize winner and anti-Apartheid icon, Nelson Mandela's birth anniversary, on 18 July, is observed as Nelson Mandela International Day across the world. Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) had dedicated his life fighting for human rights and he believed that everyone has the potential to make a difference in their communities for the world to be a better place. Mandela Day is an occasion for all to take action and inspire change.
"Even before the (coronavirus) pandemic, inequality was a global plague. Today, this injustice is clear to all," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Nelson Mandela Day. The pandemic has exposed inequalities more than ever.
I'm honoured to deliver the 18th @NelsonMandela Annual Lecture this Saturday at 9am EST.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 15, 2020
Building on Mandela's legacy, I will explore the need to fight the global pandemic of inequality & how we must rethink our economies & societies.
Join me: https://t.co/hKsq9aa0bh#NMAL2020pic.twitter.com/c24LayeEce
Fondly referred to as Madiba, Nelson Mandela touched lived where ever he went. In November 2009, in recognition of his contribution to the peace and freedom, the UN General Assembly declared July 18 as "Nelson Mandela International Day" and a resolution was passed paying tribute to his values, dedication to conflict resolution, fight for racial inequalities and protection of human rights. The resolution acknowledged his contribution to the struggle for democracy internationally.
Remembering Nelson Mandela
Many leaders and organisations today paid their tribute to Nelson Mandela on Twitter.
Thirty years ago, just four months after his release from prison, Nelson Mandela visited Canada for the first time. A symbol of liberation and freedom, his struggle to advance human rights and fight injustice is one that inspires people to this day. https://t.co/q4QW8TnYWW— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 18, 2020
"Racism must be opposed by all means that humanity has at its disposal." -- Nelson #Mandela— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) May 9, 2020
Nelson #Mandela's words resonate as strong today as ever.
Let's live by them and #FightRacism every single day, everywhere❗️ pic.twitter.com/RYCQ6qjfZm
Nelson Mandela's inspirational quotes
- "Difficulties break some men but make others. No axe is sharp enough to cut the soul of a sinner who keeps on trying, one armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end."
- "I am fundamentally an optimist. Whether that comes from nature or nurture, I cannot say. Part of being optimistic is keeping one's head pointed toward the sun, one's feet moving forward.
- "There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair. That way lays defeat and death."
- "Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people."
- I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear."
- "Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."
- Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
- When a man has done what he considers to be his duty to his people and his country, he can rest in peace.
- "A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of."