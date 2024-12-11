"Neither With Soros Issue Nor Adani": Samajwadi MP Amid Parliament Impasse

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday seemed to step back from a Congress - its INDIA bloc ally - under heavy fire from the BJP over alleged links between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros.

In a remark that raised eyebrows, senior Samajwadi leader Dimple Yadav said her party stands "neither with the Soros issue nor with the Adani issue", and wants only a functioning Parliament.

To that end, she called on all political parties to keep the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha running; each House has seen repeated disruptions and adjournments this session, including today, as the Congress and BJP clash over Soros-Sonia Gandhi links and the United States' indictment on Adani Energy.

"The House is running. It was functional today and we are hopeful that it will keep running. We are neither with the Soros issue nor with the Adani issue. We believe the House should run, and we hope people from both sides will show dedication towards functioning of the House."

"There will be a discussion on the Constitution on Friday and Saturday... the Samajwadi Party wants the House to function," the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri told reporters.

The appeal was echoed by Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, who slammed the BJP and the Congress for the many adjournments which, he said, do not allow other parties an opportunity to raise issues.

"The House functions as per the wishes of the Congress and the BJP... they should decide if they want to run the House or not," he told reporters, "BJP is the ruling party, Congress is the main opposition (and) They get more opportunities... we don't get anything. They shut the House when they want..."

The comments underline the divide between the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, which have not seen eye-to-eye with the Congress on the gameplan for this Parliament session.

The Congress has made it clear it intends to only raise the Adani indictment issue, but others, such as Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool, have a much wider agenda, that includes the violence in Manipur.

"We want Parliament to run. We don't want to disrupt the House on just one issue. We will hold this government accountable on multiple counts," Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said earlier.

The SP, meanwhile, wants to raise issues like the communal violence in UP's Sambhal.

As a result, the opposition has been largely fractured this session, allowing the BJP to go on the offensive. The ruling party has targeted the Congress over a French news report claiming "hidden links" between a Soros-funded publication and a department of the United States government.

The BJP has alleged the publication - the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project - publishes anti-India material - that is used by the Congress to defame Indian business interests.

The Congress has hit back firmly at the allegation, rubbishing links between itself and Soros. The party also thundered, "We are patriots... there is no question of an anti-India stance".

The Soros-Sonia Gandhi attacks lit up the Rajya Sabha this week, leading to a confrontation between Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge and his BJP counterpart, JP Nadda.

The Congress alleged Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar was ignoring opposition MPs' voices, in favour of those from the BJP, and, in a historic first, tabled a no-confidence motion in the Chair.

The motion is unlikely to pass, given the opposition does not have the numbers and because it bypasses a rule stating notice of 14 days is required for the House to consider a vote.

