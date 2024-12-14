"Once They Tasted Blood, They...": PM Attacks Congress In Parliament

PM Narendra Modi speaks in parliament on the Constitution debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a huge attack on the Congress party during the parliament debate on the Constitution.

He said former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru misused the Constitution.

"Once they tasted blood, they wanted to do it again and again," PM Modi said, alluding to the Emergency and the Shah Bano case.

"The current generation of the Gandhi family is taking forward the legacy of attacking the Constitution after tasting blood long back," PM Modi said, drawing loud protest from Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha.

"The Congress did not follow its own constitution, and made Nehru the leader when state units had supported Sardar Patel," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said former prime minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi also did not believe in the Constitution. "Even Indira Gandhi's election was declared null and void. Then she invoked Emergency in rage to save her chair. She misused the Constitution," he said.

"It was a time of injustice. Hundreds of people were thrown into jails. The insensitive government did not listen to people," PM Modi said.

He said her son Rajiv Gandhi destroyed the Supreme Court victory of Shah Bano for the sake of vote bank.

"Instead of helping a woman who was fighting for justice, he supported bad people. Nehru ji started it, Indira ji took it forward, then Rajiv Gandhi also got a taste. The next generation will be the same," PM Modi said.

He also attacked the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the then UPA government, which PM Modi said comprised unelected members advising the Prime Minister.