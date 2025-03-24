Tamil Nadu College Student Beaten By Juniors Over Theft Charge, 13 Suspended

At least 13 first-year undergraduate students have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a senior student at a college in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The incident at the Nehru Institute of Technology took place on March 20 over accusations of theft on the campus.

In a 1.42-minute long video - that NDTV can't independently verify - the bare-chested senior student is seen being forced to kneel and keep his hands raised by a group of students surrounding him, in what appears to be a dormitory or hostel of the college.

The senior student pleads in pain, saying his left hand aches severely. He even loses balance and collapses once, but other students still insist.

Dr Maheswaran, the deputy Chief Warden of the Institute, confirmed the incident and stated that the college administration has taken swift action.

"The Principal cum Chief Warden has constituted an enquiry committee to investigate the matter. The 13 students involved have been identified and suspended. Orders have been given. We have informed the police as well," he said.

"The suspended students, along with their parents have been directed to appear for an enquiry on March 24," he added.

The Coimbatore district police have also initiated criminal action, a senior police officer told NDTV.