NEET-UG Retest Live: Re-Exam For 1,563 Candidates To Be Held At 6 Centres Today

The NEET-UG retest for 1,563 candidates will be held today in six cities following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and Union Education ministry officials will also be present at the examination centres. The re-exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

The retest for the medical entrance exam is being conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for the loss of time due to delay in the start of the examination at six centres across the country. Six students scored perfect 720 marks along with 61 others leading to allegations of inflation of marks which has now sparked a political row.

Late Saturday evening, the Home Ministry also postponed the NEET-PG examinations, which was scheduled today. The government said the fresh dates would be announced soon, adding that the decision was taken in the best interests of students and to maintain the sanctity of examination.

An hour before the announcement of the exam postponement came, the government issued an order that said it had replaced the chief of the NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG. Subodh Kumar Singh, who was NTA director general, has been replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola.

The Education ministry has also formed a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols, and structure and functioning of the NTA.

Here are the LIVE Updates on NEET-UG Re-Exam:

Jun 23, 2024 06:57 (IST) NEET Row | "Careers At Stake": PhysicsWallah Founder Praises Action In NEET Row

PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey today praised the government action in the NEET row and said results should come out fast since the careers of students are at stake.

"NTA is now under CBI inquiry for discrepancies in #NEET 2024 & NTA Chief has been removed. A high-level committee of 7 experts, led by Ex-ISRO Chief, will take charge. Prompt response from Govt. of India & MoE for taking action is appreciated. But time is of utmost importance now, we all are waiting. The results should come out fast as students' careers are at stake," he said in an online post.

Jun 23, 2024 06:52 (IST) "Transparent, Tamper-Free Exams Is A Commitment": Education Minister

Transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examinations is a commitment, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "Setting up of the high-level committee of experts is the first of a series of step to improve efficiency of the examination process, put an end to all possible malpractices, strengthen data security protocols and overhaul and reform the NTA. Student interests and their bright future will always be our government's top priority," he says.

Jun 23, 2024 06:48 (IST) Centre Postpones NEET-PG Test Scheduled Today, Fresh Date To Be Announced Soon

The NEET-PG scheduled for today has been postponed and fresh dates will be announced soon, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The government alluding to the huge row over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET said it decided to "undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students."

The NEET-PG scheduled for today has been postponed and fresh dates will be announced soon, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The government alluding to the huge row over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET said it decided to "undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students."

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG scheduled to be held tomorrow (June 23). Fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest," the Health Ministry said, adding it "sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students".

Jun 23, 2024 02:56 (IST) NEET-UG Retest LIVE: "Education System Ruined", Says Rahul Gandhi As NEET-PG Postponed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the postponement of the NEET-PG examination and said that this is "another unfortunate example that the education system has been ruined". अब NEET PG भी स्थगित!



यह नरेंद्र मोदी के राज में बर्बाद हो चुकी शिक्षा व्यवस्था का एक और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण उदाहरण है।



भाजपा राज में छात्र अपना करियर बनाने के लिए 'पढ़ाई' नहीं, अपना भविष्य बचाने के लिए सरकार से 'लड़ाई' लड़ने को मजबूर है।



अब यह स्पष्ट है - हर बार चुप-चाप तमाशा... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2024 "Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi".