NEET Re-Exam: Testing Agency Changes 6 Exam Centres, Officials To Be Present

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the re-conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET- UG) 2024. Students appearing in the re-exam told NDTV that the agency has changed six centres for the re-test. One of the centres that has been changed includes Haryana's Jhajjar from where six students had secured a perfect 720.

The exam is being held again for 1,563 candidates. Officials from the National Testing Agency and the Education department will be present at all the examination centre to closely keep an eye on the exam process.

NTA will be re-conducting the NEET UG examination in six cities on June 23, 2024 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the undergraduate medical entrance exam can visit the official website of the NTA to download the cards. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth. The admit cards have been released for 1,563 candidates.

Amid a raging row over the NEET UG 2024, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses. They will have the option to either take a retest or forego the compensatory marks awarded to them for loss of time.

The decision was announced after the intervention of Supreme Court. The decision follows allegations of widespread irregularities and unfair marking in the national medical entrance exams.

The counselling for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and other courses will start on July 6.

Approximately 24 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET-UG 2024 - an ultra-competitive entrance test for undergraduate medical courses - conducted by the NTA on May 5. The results were to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the answer sheets were evaluated earlier.

However, allegations of a question paper leak and grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants triggered protests and lawsuits in seven High Courts besides the Supreme Court.

