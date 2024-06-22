NEET-PG Test Scheduled For Tomorrow Postponed As Exam Mess Spirals

The NEET-PG scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed

The NEET-PG scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed and fresh dates will be announced soon, the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

The government alluding to the huge row over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET said it decided to "undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students."

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG scheduled to be held tomorrow (June 23). Fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest," the Health Ministry said, adding it "sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students".

The government said the decision was taken in the best interests of students and to maintain the sanctity of examination.

An hour before the announcement of the exam postponement came, the government issued an order that said it has replaced the chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

Subodh Kumar Singh, who was NTA director general, has been replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola. The move is significant as it shows the government is cracking down on NTA officials.

With the parliament session beginning soon, the Centre is bracing to face an onslaught of questions on the controversies surrounding these key exams for entry into medical and higher education teaching positions.

Earlier in the day, the Education Ministry formed a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols, structure and functioning of the NTA.

The UGC-NET was recently cancelled just a day after the exam was conducted. Also, the NTA on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET, which was scheduled for June 25-27.