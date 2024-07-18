'No Systemic Failure': Exam's Body On NEET-UG Paper Leak Row

The NTA argued that the increase in marks was consistent across most ranges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its written submission to the Supreme Court last night, reiterated that there has been no systematic failure concerning the NEET UG examination controversy. The response comes amid allegations of unprecedented high marks among top candidates, prompting concerns about potential fraud and systemic issues within the exam's administration.

The NTA categorically denied the allegations, stating: "The allegations of the Petitioners that there has been a systemic failure as candidates have obtained unprecedented higher marks only in the top range of mark interval are misconceived and thus denied."

The NTA acknowledged specific incidents under investigation, particularly in Bihar. These incidents, described as "criminal activities", are being probed by law enforcement agencies. Initially investigated by the Bihar Police, the case was handed over to the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) and has since been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation at the central level.

As part of its immediate response, the NTA has withheld the results of 17 candidates suspected of being involved in fraudulent activities. These candidates were issued show-cause notices, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Petitioners claimed that drastic inflation in NEET (UG) 2024 scores resulted from widespread fraud, including paper leaks, OMR tampering, and misuse of compensatory marks. The NTA refuted these claims, attributing the increased scores to a 22-25 per cent reduction in the syllabus and a 15 per cent rise in the number of candidates.

The NTA argued that the increase in marks was consistent across most ranges and did not significantly affect the relative performance of candidates.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will today hear more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the NTA, seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the Supreme Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.

The petitions seek the cancellation of the exam, a re-test, and an investigation into alleged malpractices during NEET-UG 2024. The bench has already received a status report from the CBI on the progress of the probe into these irregularities.