Men Arrested From Bihar Handed NEET Paper To 30-Odd Students: Sources

NEET: CBI has taken over the probe into the alleged paper leak.

The three men arrested in Bihar in connection with the alleged paper leak of the medical entrance exam NEET, had copies of all the question papers and the answer sheets, said sources in the HRD ministry after the police sent in its investigation report. So far 13 people have been arrested in Bihar in connection with the case.

The police found photocopies of admit cards of four NEET candidates, an iPhone 15 Plus and One Plus mobile from them.

After questioning the men -- Sikandar Yadvendu, Akhilesh Kumar and Bittu Kumar -- the police found they circulated the papers and answer sheets among the four candidates.

The conspiracy involved the arrested men, and a few others -- Sanjeev Singh, Rocky, Nitish and Amit Anand, sources said.

The questioning of the candidates revealed that besides them, 25-30 other candidates also received the question paper and the solved answer sheets.

The arrested men said they had charged each candidate Rs 30 to 40 lakh to help them pass the exam, sources said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has now taken over the probe into the alleged paper leak after a complaint was filed by the HRD ministry.

They have filed a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy and are expected to take charge of the people arrested in the case as well.

The ministry has also asked the CBI to inquire into the role of public servants, if any, connected with the holding of the exam and the "larger conspiracy", sources said.

Student protests have been raging across the country after allegations of multiple irregularities including cheating and impersonation surfaced following the declaration of results.

The students have been demanding the exam be rescheduled for everyone and not the 1500-odd students who received grace marks.

This, however, has not been accepted by the government and the re-test for 1,563 candidates, who had initially received grace marks, is being held today.

The matter has snowballed into a huge political row with the Opposition backing the protesting students.