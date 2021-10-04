NEET PG Superspeciality: Centre Says Will Defer Exam By 2 Months

The Centre has said it will defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate Super Specialty (NEET SS) exams by two months for students to prepare for the revised question paper pattern. The government's decision to give more preparation time came just a week after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court "last-minute changes" to the pattern of the exam.

"Permit us to hold exams on January 10 and 11, 2022 to give more preparation time," The Centre said in its affidavit in Supreme Court. The exam was originally scheduled for November 13 and 14, 2021.

The Supreme Court had last week questioned the government's hurry to implement the change in the exam pattern. "Don't treat these young doctors as footballs in the game of power...We can't put these doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats...Put your house in order...Just because somebody has the power, you can't yield the power in any manner," it had said.